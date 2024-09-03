Best time to buy a Honda car? Big discounts and benefits on Amaze, City, Elevate

As the festive season is nearing, several automakers have started offering major discounts and benefits to attract the customers. Honda Car India has jumped the bandwagon to offer cash discounts and other benefits across its entire product portfolio, which include models like Amaze, City and Elevate. The Japanese car manufacturer is offering up to ₹114,000. The car maker is expecting to see a sales boost with these discounts and benefits.

The Honda City is fetching the most benefits, as the mid-size sedan is available with a benefit ranging up to ₹114,000. The automaker is offering the beneft of ₹114,000 across all the variants of the Honda City sedan. The OEM is offering a three years of free maintenance package as standard with this car. However, the spectrum of cash discount has not been disclosed. Pricing of the fifth generation Honda City starts at ₹12,08,100 (ex-showroom).

The Honda Amaze compact sedan is available with benefits worth of up to ₹112,000, which include cash discount and three years of free maintenance package. The starting price of the Honda Amaze has been reduced by ₹30,000. With this, the sedan is now available at a starting price of ₹762,800 (ex-showroom), down from ₹792,800 (ex-showroom). The E variant gets benefits up to ₹82,000, while the S variant comes fetching benefits up to ₹92,000. The VX and Elite variant of the Honda Amaze are available with the highest benefits.

The Honda City e:HEV model is available with benefits ranging up to ₹90,000, which include three years of free maintenance package. Pricing of this hybrid sedan starts at ₹20,55,100 (ex-showroom). The Honda Elevate, only SUV on sale from the brand in India, is fetching benefits up to ₹75,000, which include the free maintenance package for three years. Pricing of the Honda Elevate starts from ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

