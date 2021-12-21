Bentley creates new Bentayga collection to celebrate British outdoor hobbies

Bentley's in-house customisation division Mulliner has designed a limited series of eleven Bentayga SUVs to celebrate traditional British outdoor pursuits which are angling, horse riding and dog walking. The interiors of these cars have been created keeping in mind the natural world of the UK.

Each of the eleven models will come with bespoke features such as a woodland embroidery scene, and hand cross-stitching to the main interior stitching.

Its unique chrome overlay to the passenger fascia describes each outdoor theme. The company said that this collection uses liquid Amber, a straight grain veneer, which has been incorporated with a boxwood inlay. Describing each outdoor theme, these customised inlays boast a jumping horse motif, a fly-fishing scene, British foxhounds or just the word ‘Mulliner’.

The automaker has also added details around the instrument panel to add depth to the natural textures and materials used in the interiors. These customised cars also offer a new woven wool finish to the inside of the doors, seatback pockets and grab handles.

Bentley informed that it has used Sand Herringbone Tweed that will complete the interior design and will also go with the main and secondary leather that has been laid throughout the cabin. A bespoke accessory which is a Hunter Flask bound in matching leather to the interior has also been commissioned.

For these country-dwelling models, exterior colours such as Havana, Cumbrian Green and Magnetic have been chosen. The company also shared that the 22-inch spoke alloy wheels of the car have been developed to match the exterior paintwork. These have been diamond turned and polished to produce the final surface.