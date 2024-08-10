Bengaluru’s Yatri app comes to Delhi with cab service, challenging Ola & Uber

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform Namma Yatri has announced its arrival in Delhi-NCR and will be available under the brand ‘Yatri’. The app is a part of the ONDC network and is the country’s first open and community-driven app for cabs and auto rickshaws. The company offers lifetime zero-commission cab rides, which promises better fares for customers and drivers alike. Yatri will be taking on established players including Ola, Uber and BluSmart in Delhi-NCR.

The Yatri app launched in Delhi-NCR offers low-price cab services with zero lifetime commission. The app supports over 4.1 lakh drivers and 72 lakh customers nationwide and is now expanding its services to the national capital.

Yatri App: Zero commission for cab drivers

Yatri won’t charge subscription fees or commissions for its electric three-wheeler and cabs in Delhi-NCR until March 2026. The company says that drivers will be able to earn 15-20 per cent more on the Yatri app, enabling them to maintain and keep their vehicles clean.

Speaking about beginning operations in the national capital, Shan M S, Co-Founder - MovingTech, said, “We're excited to expand our cab services in the heart of the nation. Yatri is more than an app; it is a movement committed to transforming the lives of drivers and citizens. Yatri fosters close collaboration between Samaaj, Sarkar, and Bazaar to create a more connected and empowered city. In our commitment to support the EV mission, we won’t charge any subscription fees or commission for Electric Autos & Cabs in Delhi NCR till March 2026."

Sanjiv Singh, Jt. Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, inaugurated the services. He said, “I am excited to launch Yatri cabs in Delhi NCR. The app’s 100 per cent open and community-first approach is commendable. Its expansion on the ONDC Network is crucial as we aim towards enabling an open, affordable and sustainable transportation ecosystem in India."

Yatri App Services

The Yatri app is offering Auto, AC Mini, AC sedan, and AC XL Cab services “at low prices and zero lifetime commission" in Delhi. The company is already catering to over 4.1 lakh drivers and 72 lakh customers across the country and claims to have enabled drivers to earn over ₹700 crore without any commission.

