Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway Flood Issue Resolved As Traffic Normalcy Returns

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway flood issue resolved as traffic normalcy returns

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 18:24 PM
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been cleared of waterlogging issue a day after massive traffic snarl was reported due to unseasonal rain over the last weekend. The expressway, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Sunday, ran into controversy over its build quality as it got flooded in the recent rains. Several people criticised the Centre and NHAI for the road condition barely within a week from its inauguration. However, on Monday, the Centre released images and videos of the troubled section of the expressway saying the flooding problem has been resolved.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was clean on Monday after traffic snarls were seen over the weekend due to pre-monsoon rains. The expressway, built by NHAI, was inaugurated last week.
On Saturday, a section of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway got flooded after a spell of unseasonal rain. Vehicles were seen wading through waterlogged road, leading to traffic woes. Flooding near an underpass near Sangabasavana Doddi between Ramanagara and Bidadi led to chaos as vehicles there were spotted stuck in traffic.

On Monday, the Centre issued a clarification that the issue of waterlogging has been rectified at Sangabasavandoddi near Madapura village on Bengaluru- Mysuru Expressway. It also said that traffic has been running smoothly at the stretch.

Earlier, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said it has taken immediate measures to address the issue. In a series of tweet, NHAI informed heavy rainfall resulted in inundation below animal underpass due to blockage of drainage path by the villagers. “NHAI has taken immediate measures to address water drainage issue on the Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway," the tweet read.

The 10-lane, 118-kilometre-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been developed at a total cost of around 8,480 crore. It has decreased the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes now. Developed by the NHAI, the Expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at ring road junction in Mysuru. It has four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 18:24 PM IST
TAGS: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway NHAI
