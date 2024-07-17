HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bengaluru Traffic Woes: Government Plans Parking Policy For Vehicles

Bengaluru traffic woes: Government plans parking policy for vehicles

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2024, 11:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bengaluru stands as world's sixth slowest city in terms of traffic. The city suffers a loss of Rs19,725 crore per year due to traffic delays.
Bengaluru traffic jam
Bengaluru remains India’s most congested city in terms of vehicular traffic. To ease congestion, the state government is planning to propose new parking policy for vehicles.
Bengaluru traffic jam
Bengaluru remains India’s most congested city in terms of vehicular traffic. To ease congestion, the state government is planning to propose new parking policy for vehicles.

Bengaluru may soon have a dedicated parking policy for vehicles to ease traffic jams in the city. The capital of Karnataka ranks sixth in terms of slowest traffic in a city around the world as traffic jams are almost a regular occurrence. A recent study had revealed that travelling 10 kms in Bengaluru in 2023 roughly took 28 minutes and 10 seconds. According to the state government, a short and long term parking policy could help decongest the city.

G Parameshwara, Home Minister of Karnataka, proposed the idea at the state's Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. During Question Hour, he said that the plan will be discussed with the state's transport department as well as the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) among other stakeholders. The minister also said that Bengaluru's traffic issue cannot be resolved by the police team alone.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹55,900
Compare
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
YObykes Yo Drift
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹51,000
Compare
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Engine Icon334.0 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon55.20 kmpl
₹ 1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha 2021 Mt-09 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 MT-09
Engine Icon889.0 cc Mileage Icon19.0 kmpl
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon47.6 kmpl
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Parking in Bengaluru is an issue with narrow roads. Stationery vehicles in no-parking zones in the city often leads to traffic chaos. The minister said, “Probably the traffic issue that is seen in Bengaluru is not seen anywhere. There is no policy here, no infrastructure for the (number of) vehicles we have here, also there is no regulatory mechanism. If you go to any extensions, vehicles are parked on both sides of roads, making it difficult for vehicles to pass by. We need a policy for this." He also said vehicles flout the no-parking rule on 1,194 roads regularly. Vehicles parked on both sides of roads aggravates the issue across Bengaluru.

Also Read : Stopped by traffic cop? Here are the penalty amounts you need to pay for offence

To deter vehicle owners from flouting no-parking rule, the state government may propose imposing heavy fines and defining parking areas in its policy. The minister hopes that the rules, if implemented strictly, could help decongest the city. Fines against vehicles for flouting no-parking rules have increased in recent years. In 2022, Bengaluru saw more than 12 lakh vehicle owners fined over 20 crore. In 2023, the collection of fine increased to more than 37 crore in 11 lakh cases registered. This year, the city has already clocked more than five lakh cases and collection of over 5 crore as fine.

The minister also said merely collecting fines may not solve Bengaluru's traffic problems. "So far we have just been fining or taking away vehicles," the minister said, adding that it has not helped to ease congestion.

Also Read : Amid Delhi rains, traffic cops have a plan to make your drive smoother

According to a recent by TomTom, the average speed in Bengaluru stood at 18 kmph, slower than any Indian city. Bengaluru has roughly 23 lakh private cars in the city and adds around 2,000 new vehicles every day. Bengaluru also suffers a loss of Rs19,725 crore per year due to traffic delays, congestion, stoppage of signals, time loss, fuel loss and related factors.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2024, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: traffic jam Bengaluru Traffic Police

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.