HT Auto
Home Auto News Bengaluru To Soon Get 250 High Definition Cams To Track Traffic Violations

Bengaluru to soon get 250 high-definition cams to track traffic violations

Bengaluru is all set to crack down on those who violate traffic rules and regulations, and is banking on the latest technology to do part of its bidding. The city is all set to now get as many as 250 high-definition cameras at 50 junctions to track all violations which would then be processed as per set procedures.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 21:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Bengaluru traffic. Image used for representational purpose.
File photo of Bengaluru traffic. Image used for representational purpose.
File photo of Bengaluru traffic. Image used for representational purpose.
File photo of Bengaluru traffic. Image used for representational purpose.

The move is part of the traffic cops' Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) which allows for real-time tracking of road rules' violations minus the need for the presence of an actual law-enforcement official. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the system is capable of detecting violations such as red-light jumping, over speeding, use of mobile phone by a driver while on the move, triple driving minus wearing seat belts, riding on two wheelers as well as stop lane violations.

The system will constantly scan the flow of traffic and in case any violation is detected, it will issue a notice and send the challan to the owner of the vehicle via SMS. While it is likely to lead to a higher fine collection, the larger objective is to have the entire system act as a deterrent for erring drivers and ensure compliance for rules. “Launching Soon, the ITMS of @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic at 50 junctions. Make no mistake, the Objective is NOT to collect fines.It is contactless, AI enabled & 24x7. Aim is to enhance better road behavior & compliance," tweeted Bengaluru Police commissioner Pratap Reddy.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Essel Energy Get 7 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy Get 7
₹42,500 - 46,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Essel Energy Get 1 (HT Auto photo)
Essel Energy Get 1
₹37,500 - 39,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹42,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8) (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8)
₹42,850 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa La (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Espa La
₹42,924 - 48,174 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ampere Reo Elite (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo Elite
₹42,999 - 59,990 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The main city of Bengaluru is often chided for having one of the worst traffic situations anywhere in the country. Mile-long traffic jams often take hours to for motorists to negotiate. While critics have often blamed civic apathy, traffic-related violations are also pointed to by many.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2022, 21:06 PM IST
TAGS: Bengaluru traffic Bengaluru Police Cctv
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Bengaluru to soon get 250 high-definition cams to track traffic violations
Bengaluru to soon get 250 high-definition cams to track traffic violations
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why
From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why
Elon Musk hints at Tesla Semi's battery pack
Elon Musk hints at Tesla Semi's battery pack

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city