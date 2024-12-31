HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Beijing Moves Into Auto Lane, Unveils Plans To Allow Driveless Vehicles On City Roads

Beijing in fast lane, reveals plans to usher in driverless vehicle deployment

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2024, 11:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • China's capital city wants to eventually greenlight the path for driverless public buses and taxis.
autonomous car
File photo: A safety driver monitors a Lexus vehicle equipped with Pony.ai's autonomous driving system as the car drives on a road during a test event, in Beijing, (REUTERS)
autonomous car
File photo: A safety driver monitors a Lexus vehicle equipped with Pony.ai's autonomous driving system as the car drives on a road during a test event, in Beijing,

Beijing on Tuesday passed new regulations to permit autonomous driving technologies on vehicles in use on city roads. Any vehicle that has passed road testing and safety assessments will be allowed to move into road trails, reported Reuters, citing information from China's Beijing Daily newspaper.

China has been backing new-age technologies that allow vehicles to be operated without - or with minimal - human input. The new set of regulations are extremely significant because permitting driverless vehicles in an otherwise bustling metropolitan may also show the level of advancements achieved.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹2.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon71.94 kmpl
₹85,010
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹2.32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The new regulations will come into effect from April 1 and will be a major shot in the arm for various companies that are working in the field of autonomous vehicles or technology. These include Apollo Go, a subsidiary of technology giant Baidu, Pony.ai, WeRide, AutoX and SAIC Motor . Even Tesla plans to bring in its full self-driving (FSD) to China in 2025 and will start production of its Cybercab - in the US initially - from 2026 onwards.

According to various media reports, as many as 19 cities in China have already given approvals for trials of autonomous taxis and buses.

In Beijing in particular, the new set of regulations will eventually also cover autonomous buses and taxis for public transportation means.

Pros and cons of autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles promise to take the world by storm over the next few years. Autonomous drive technology currently is classified under five levels - Level 1 to Level 5. At its most basic, it incorporates cameras to assist basic driving functions. At Level 5, a vehicle does not even require the presence of a human in the driving seat.

Backers of autonomous driving technology, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, claim that driverless vehicles are safer than those being driven by humans because these vehicles are able to negate chances of human errors while minimising human effort. But critics argue that the technology is incapable of assessing the highly dynamic conditions of the real world. There is also an argument put forth that such vehicles will come at the cost of jobs for actual people.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2024, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Autonomous car Autonomous vehicle FSD Tesla ADAS

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.