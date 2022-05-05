Battery electric vehicle market share doubles across Europe. Check details

Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European continent during the first quarter as rollout models across the continent increased. Electric vehicles accounted for 10 per cent of total passenger cars in the European Union, showed data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA). The figures surpassed the number of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The latter accounted for 8.9 per cent of the market share.

About 2,24,145 battery electric vehicles have been sold in the European continent in the January-March period compared to 1,46,125 in the same period last year. According to a Reuters report, hybrid electric vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the market, up from around a fifth in the same period last year. Vehicles with internal combustion engines lost market share, however, these accounted for 52.8 per cent of the European market during the period.

(Also read | Tata Motors maps out long-range EVs for India and beyond)

A previous report stated data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association that showed one out of 11 cars sold last year on the continent was an electric vehicle. The latter's figure surpassed when non-plug-in hybrid cars outsold the diesel models in Europe for the first time, by 48 units. The data showed about 8,80,000 electric vehicles in Europe last year.

(Also read | Hyundai launches new Ioniq 5 with larger battery in UK, India launch in 2022)

Another study claimed that battery electric vehicles contributed more than six per cent of the total global sales in 2021. This study was conducted by Jato. The study also claimed the market share of electric vehicles also doubled to 6.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent as electric vehicles are gaining popularity around the globe. China led the worldwide sales of EVs, accounting for around half of all global sales. Europe and North American markets also observed major growth in the demand for electric vehicles last year.

First Published Date: