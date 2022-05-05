HT Auto
Home Auto News Battery Electric Vehicle Market Share Doubles Across Europe. Check Details

Battery electric vehicle market share doubles across Europe. Check details

Electric vehicles accounted for 10 per cent of total passenger cars in the European Union.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 03:15 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European continent during the first quarter as rollout models across the continent increased. Electric vehicles accounted for 10 per cent of total passenger cars in the European Union, showed data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA). The figures surpassed the number of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The latter accounted for 8.9 per cent of the market share. 

About 2,24,145 battery electric vehicles have been sold in the European continent in the January-March period compared to 1,46,125 in the same period last year. According to a Reuters report, hybrid electric vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the market, up from around a fifth in the same period last year. Vehicles with internal combustion engines lost market share, however, these accounted for 52.8 per cent of the European market during the period.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Tata Motors maps out long-range EVs for India and beyond)

A previous report stated data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association that showed one out of 11 cars sold last year on the continent was an electric vehicle. The latter's figure surpassed when non-plug-in hybrid cars outsold the diesel models in Europe for the first time, by 48 units. The data showed about 8,80,000 electric vehicles in Europe last year. 

(Also read | Hyundai launches new Ioniq 5 with larger battery in UK, India launch in 2022)

Another study claimed that battery electric vehicles contributed more than six per cent of the total global sales in 2021. This study was conducted by Jato. The study also claimed the market share of electric vehicles also doubled to 6.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent as electric vehicles are gaining popularity around the globe. China led the worldwide sales of EVs, accounting for around half of all global sales. Europe and North American markets also observed major growth in the demand for electric vehicles last year.

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 03:15 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yezdi and Jawa partner with Indian Army for Ladakh International Music Festival
Yezdi and Jawa partner with Indian Army for Ladakh International Music Festival
Should car makers reduce decibel levels of horns? Mumbai Police has a message
Should car makers reduce decibel levels of horns? Mumbai Police has a message
Battery electric vehicle market share doubles across Europe. Check details
Battery electric vehicle market share doubles across Europe. Check details
Nissan hints at an electric GT-R, likely to come in the distant future
Nissan hints at an electric GT-R, likely to come in the distant future
Delhi to soon have European style roads, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi to soon have European style roads, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city