Bajaj to invest 300 cr for new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune

Bajaj Auto Limited on Wednesday announced that it will be investing ₹300 Cr (USD 40 Mn) for a brand new electric vehicle plant in Akurdi (Pune). This facility will have a production capacity of 500,000 EVs per annum, the brand claims. This location (Akurdi, Pune) is also the home of Bajaj's original Chetak scooter factory.

Bajaj Auto said that it will deploy ‘cutting-edge robotic and automated’ manufacturing systems in its upcoming electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune. From logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly and quality assurance, everything will be automated. The facility will be spread across over half a million sq. feet and will employ around 800 personnel.

The company further added that in addition to the declared investment, more vendors will join in to further supply ₹250 Cr (USD 33 Mn) of investment. The first vehicle from this unit is expected to roll out by June 2022.

“In 2001 Bajaj 2.0 took off on the roaring Pulsar, in 2021 Bajaj 3.0 arrives on the charming Chetak. Going forward, for the Bajaj portfolio, except for implementing one state-of-the-art ICE platform that is currently under development, all our R&D drive train resources are now laser focused on creating EV solutions for the future. This alignment reflects our belief that light Electric Vehicles for sustainable urban mobility is an idea whose time may finally have come. Thus, this investment at Akurdi completes the virtuous cycle of hi-tech R&D competencies, high-efficiency engineering capabilities, world class supply chain synergies, and global distribution network which should leapfrog us into a market leading position in EVs in India and overseas," Rajiv Bajaj – Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said.