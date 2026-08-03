Bajaj Auto sales jump 30% YoY in July as exports drive overall growth

Bajaj Auto reported a strong sales performance in July 2026, with total sales rising 30 per cent year on year to 4,74,677 units. Growth came from both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, while exports remained a key driver across the portfolio. The company also posted healthy gains in the April-July 2026 period, backed by a sharp increase in overseas demand.

Exports push July numbers higher

The biggest contributor to Bajaj Auto’s July result was export growth. Total exports across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 2,54,485 units, up 39 per cent from 1,82,857 units in July 2025.

Two-wheeler exports alone climbed to 2,22,972 units in July 2026, compared with 1,56,968 units a year earlier. That marked a rise of 42 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales also improved, reaching 1,65,747 units against 1,39,279 units in July 2025, a gain of 19 per cent.

Together, Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler business posted 3,88,719 units in July 2026, up 31 per cent from 2,96,247 units in the same month last year.

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Commercial vehicle business

Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle segment also recorded a solid month. Domestic sales increased to 54,445 units from 43,864 units in July 2025, up 24 per cent. Exports rose 22 per cent to 31,513 units, compared with 25,889 units last year.

As a result, commercial vehicle sales reached 85,958 units in July 2026, up 23 per cent from 69,753 units in July 2025. That helped support the company’s overall monthly performance, which crossed the 4.7 lakh-unit mark.

Strong first four months of FY2027

The July figures were backed by a steady April-July 2026 performance as well. During the first four months of the current financial year, Bajaj Auto sold 19,12,928 vehicles in total, up 29 per cent from 14,77,237 units in the same period of the previous year.

Two-wheelers continued to dominate the company’s sales mix. In the YTD period, domestic two-wheeler sales rose 13 per cent to 7,52,294 units, while exports jumped 49 per cent to 8,58,977 units. That took total two-wheeler sales to 16,11,271 units, compared with 12,45,038 units a year earlier.

Commercial vehicles also posted growth in the YTD period. Domestic sales increased 17 per cent to 1,73,976 units, and exports surged 54 per cent to 1,27,681 units. Combined commercial vehicle sales reached 3,01,657 units, up 30 per cent from 2,32,199 units in April-July 2025.

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What the numbers show

The latest report points to broad-based momentum for Bajaj Auto, with exports outperforming domestic sales in both product categories. Two-wheelers remained the largest contributor, but commercial vehicles added meaningfully to the overall increase. The company’s July and YTD figures together suggest that overseas demand continues to play a central role in its growth story.

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