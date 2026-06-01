Bajaj Auto Sales Grow 20% in May 2026, Exports Continue Strong Momentum

Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 4,61,257 units in May 2026, registering a growth of 20 per cent compared to 3,84,621 units sold during the same month last year. The company's performance was driven by healthy growth across both its two-wheeler and commercial vehicle businesses, supported by strong export demand.

Domestic sales stood at 2,48,031 units in May 2026, up 10 per cent from 2,25,733 units in May 2025. Exports rose by 34 per cent to 2,13,226 units, compared to 1,58,888 units in the corresponding period last year.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto recorded sales of 3,93,204 units, representing an 18 per cent increase over 3,32,370 units sold in May 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 9 per cent to 2,09,528 units, while exports climbed 30 per cent to 1,83,676 units. Export volumes continued to account for a significant share of the company's overall two-wheeler sales.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto to launch more 350 cc bikes, bets big on GST 2.0-fueled demand

The commercial vehicle division also posted a strong performance. Total commercial vehicle sales increased by 30 per cent to 68,053 units from 52,251 units sold a year ago. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 12 per cent to 38,503 units, while exports surged 65 per cent to 29,550 units, highlighting sustained demand in overseas markets.

For the April-May 2026 period, Bajaj Auto's cumulative sales reached 9,75,049 units, up 30 per cent from 7,50,431 units recorded during the same period last year. Domestic sales grew 11 per cent to 4,96,241 units, while exports registered a robust 57 per cent increase to 4,78,808 units.

The strong growth in exports across both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles remained the key highlight of Bajaj Auto's performance during the first two months of FY2027.

Bajaj downsizing its 400 cc portfolio

Just like KTM and Triumph, Bajaj is also downsizing the engine sizes of its motorcycles that have a cubic capacity of over 350 cc. Till now, the brand has launched the Dominar and the Pulsar NS400Z with the new 350 cc engine.

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