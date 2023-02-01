HT Auto
Bajaj Auto reports 4% increase in domestic sales in January at 1,40,428 units

Bajaj Auto has announced domestic sales figure of 1,40,428 units for January 2023. That is an increase of 4 per cent as compared to the 1,35,496 units that they sold in January 2022. The export figures stood at 1,00,679 units for Jan'23 and 1,87,934 units for Jan'22. So, the exports decreased by 46 per cent.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 16:30 PM
Image of Bajaj Platina 110 ABS used for representational purpose only.
The domestic sales figures of commercial vehicles increased from 14,160 units to 32,842 units. However, the export of commercial vehicles decreased from 25,853 units to 12,046 units. So, overall the domestic sales increased by 16 per cent and exports decreased by 47 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bajaj is currently working on revamping the Pulsar line-up. It all started with the Pulsar F250 and the Pulsar N250 which were launched back in 2021. Last year, the brand launched the Pulsar N160 and the Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. The new Pulsars use a new frame, a new engine and new hardware.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review

The brand also sells Chetak all-electric scooter. Bajaj is currently working on expanding the network. It is priced at 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and it competes against other electric scooters such as Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Hero Vida V1 and Ola S1 Pro. Bajaj Auto offers a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km on Chetak.

The DC motor of Chetak can produce a peak power of 4.08 kW and a peak torque output of 16 Nm. The battery pack is rated for a claimed riding range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in Sport mode. The scooter can be charged up to 25 per cent in just an hour and it takes five hours to fully charge the battery. These times are for the conventional 5A power socket.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 16:30 PM IST
Bajaj Auto
