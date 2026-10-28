Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Revenue crosses 20,000 Crore, Net Profit jumps 35%

Bajaj Auto has reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY2026-27, recording its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹20,003 crore. The company's revenue from operations grew 34% year-on-year (YoY), compared to ₹14,922 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Net profit increased 35% to ₹3,354 crore, while EBITDA rose 37% to ₹4,172 crore.

The company maintained its EBITDA margin at 20.9% during the quarter, up from 20.5% in Q2 FY2026. Bajaj Auto attributed its performance to higher volumes across vehicle categories and markets, a richer sales mix, pricing measures and favourable currency realisation, which helped offset input cost pressures.

Bajaj Auto sales rise 20% in Q2 FY27

Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales, including domestic sales and exports, grew 20% YoY to 15,48,884 units in Q2 FY2027, compared to 12,94,120 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales increased 4% to 7,70,356 units, while exports rose 41% to 7,78,528 units. The export performance was supported by strong demand for both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 6,07,416 units, up 2% YoY. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market grew 13% to 1,62,940 units.

Exports of two-wheelers increased 43% to 6,76,545 units, while commercial vehicle exports rose 26% to 1,01,983 units. Bajaj Auto said Africa recorded its highest-ever quarterly billing, with volumes nearly doubling over the year-ago quarter. Latin America also reported its best-ever quarterly sales.

Electric vehicles drive domestic business

Bajaj Auto's electric vehicle portfolio continued to contribute to its domestic business during the quarter. The company said its electric portfolio approached 2 lakh units, compared to 82,000 units in Q2 FY2026, despite supply constraints. The portfolio now accounts for around one-third of domestic revenue.

The Chetak electric scooter recorded its biggest-ever quarter, with volumes more than doubling year-on-year. Revenue from the Chetak business crossed ₹2,000 crore, while profitability continued to improve. Bajaj Auto said demand exceeded the available supply and that production was being ramped up to improve deliveries in both domestic and export markets.

In the electric three-wheeler segment, the company maintained its leadership position in the L5 category. Volumes and revenues more than doubled YoY, with capacity expansion planned to address unmet demand. Meanwhile, the electric rickshaw expanded its presence to around 185 cities and leads the L3 lithium-ion electric rickshaw segment, according to the company.

Pulsar, KTM and Triumph support growth

Bajaj Auto's domestic motorcycle business recorded continued growth in the sports segment, with the Pulsar portfolio gaining traction following recent launches. The company reported sequential market share gains in the segment, led by the Pulsar N and NS series. Further product upgrades are planned as Bajaj Auto continues to focus on the premium motorcycle segment.

The company's domestic KTM and Triumph businesses also recorded growth. Combined revenues increased 45% YoY to a new quarterly high, with volumes exceeding 40,000 units. KTM recorded strong demand for its Adventure and Duke motorcycles, while Triumph's modern classic range continued to gain traction despite supply constraints.

Bajaj Auto's H1 FY27 financial performance

For the first half of FY2026-27, Bajaj Auto reported revenue from operations of ₹37,247 crore, up 35% from ₹27,506 crore in H1 FY2026. EBITDA rose 40% to ₹7,768 crore, while net profit increased 38% to ₹6,337 crore.

The company's total vehicle sales for the first half grew 24% YoY to 29,87,135 units. Domestic sales increased 7% to 14,76,434 units, while exports rose 47% to 15,10,701 units.

Bajaj Auto also reported record quarterly free cash flow generation of around ₹4,000 crore. The company ended the period with surplus funds of approximately ₹15,500 crore after capital expenditure, growth investments and returning around ₹10,000 crore to shareholders through dividends and a buyback.

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