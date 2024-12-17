Badshah slapped with a 15,500 fine for driving wrong side in Gurugram

Bollywood rap artist and music producer, Badshah has reportedly been fined for ₹15,500 by Gurugram traffic police. The celebrity was seen on the wrong side of the Sohna Road in a black Mahindra Thar to beat Gururam traffic. His convoy consisted of three cars flouting the traffic rules on their way to the Airia Mall in Sector 68.

On Sunday, December 15, Sohna Road was congested with traffic due to the massive influx of fans who wanted to reach Karan Aujla's concert venue. The celebrity's bodyguards were also reported over social media to have been misbehaving with other road users. According to Livemint, the car did not belong to the rapper and was registered in the name of a youth from Panipat.

Wrong side driving common in Gurugram?

Just a few months ago in September, another incident involving an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road took place at Golf Course Road in Gurugram. In this incident, a motorbike rider crashed into the SUV and lost his life. This incident was recorded and reported by a friend of the motorcyclist who was riding behind him with an action camera.

Motor Vehicle Act on wrong-side driving

According to the MV (Motor Vehicle) Act 2019, driving on the wrong side of the road is a punishable offence Section 194D for wrong side on one-way roads and under Section 184 for dangerous driving. The fine for a first-time offence incurs a fine from ₹500 to ₹1,000 and/or imprisonment up to 6 months. For offenders who are found repeating these mistakes, the fines can go up to ₹10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 2 years. In cases of repeated offence, the vehicle may also be impounded by law enforcement authorities.

Virender Vij, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) also assured that action had been taken against the vehicle after multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media. He said, “The incident was captured on video by several passersby, who then shared the footage on social media. Following the video widely shared, Gurugram Traffic Police took swift action and issued a hefty fine against the singer’s black Thar".

