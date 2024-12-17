HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Badshah Slapped With A 15,500 Fine For Flouting Traffic Rules. Gururam Police Spares None

Badshah slapped with a 15,500 fine for driving wrong side in Gurugram

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2024, 17:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bollywood artist, Badshah was fined 15,500 for driving his Mahindra Thar against traffic on Sohna Road.
thar badshah
Badshah's convoy reportedly consisted of three cars driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram.
thar badshah
Badshah's convoy reportedly consisted of three cars driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram.

Bollywood rap artist and music producer, Badshah has reportedly been fined for 15,500 by Gurugram traffic police. The celebrity was seen on the wrong side of the Sohna Road in a black Mahindra Thar to beat Gururam traffic. His convoy consisted of three cars flouting the traffic rules on their way to the Airia Mall in Sector 68.

On Sunday, December 15, Sohna Road was congested with traffic due to the massive influx of fans who wanted to reach Karan Aujla's concert venue. The celebrity's bodyguards were also reported over social media to have been misbehaving with other road users. According to Livemint, the car did not belong to the rapper and was registered in the name of a youth from Panipat.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : New Maruti Swift joins actor Shraddha Kapoor’s garage alongside her Lamborghini

Wrong side driving common in Gurugram?

Just a few months ago in September, another incident involving an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road took place at Golf Course Road in Gurugram. In this incident, a motorbike rider crashed into the SUV and lost his life. This incident was recorded and reported by a friend of the motorcyclist who was riding behind him with an action camera.

Also Read : December Dhamaka? Why buying a car today can be a blockbuster idea

Motor Vehicle Act on wrong-side driving

According to the MV (Motor Vehicle) Act 2019, driving on the wrong side of the road is a punishable offence Section 194D for wrong side on one-way roads and under Section 184 for dangerous driving. The fine for a first-time offence incurs a fine from 500 to 1,000 and/or imprisonment up to 6 months. For offenders who are found repeating these mistakes, the fines can go up to 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 2 years. In cases of repeated offence, the vehicle may also be impounded by law enforcement authorities.

Virender Vij, the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) also assured that action had been taken against the vehicle after multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media. He said, “The incident was captured on video by several passersby, who then shared the footage on social media. Following the video widely shared, Gurugram Traffic Police took swift action and issued a hefty fine against the singer’s black Thar".

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2024, 17:25 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra thar mahindra thar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.