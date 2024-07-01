Automotive news recap, June 30: Biggest stories that you may have missed

The world of automobile never sleeps and exciting developments continue to flow in from all parts of the globe. Whether it is bikes, cars or automotive technologies, the sheer pace of developments are continuous and to keep pace can often be a bit daunting.

Worry not because HT Auto has you covered. We present the biggest developments from the automotive world from Sunday, June 30. Take a look:

George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes racer George Russell built from his third place to win the crown at the Austrian Grand Prix. The British driver took advantage after an early clash between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris. Finding a place on the podium with Russell was teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr.

Toyota has big plans for automated driving

The first-ever Toyota electric car equipped with an advanced autonomous driving system will arrive in the Chinese market by 2025. Toyota is taking a direct aim at the Full Self Drive (FSD) drive technology of Tesla. The Japanese automotive giant has signed a joint venture with China's Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) for this as it looks to have an increased share in the market here.

Updated Kia Seltos revealed for US market

Kia Seltos is a fairly popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market where it made its debut in 2019. The Seltos, however, is also offered in many global markets, including the US where its updated version was recently revealed. The updates to the Seltos for US customers include several cosmetic changes as well as addition of newer tech.

Fuel prices in Mumbai to come down

Get set to pay lesser for petrol and diesel if you are driving in Mumbai. The Maharashtra state government in its annual budget announced the price cuts on the fuels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and it would be effective from July 1.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 teased ahead of July 17 launch

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is all set for its global debut and it will be the second offering based on the new Himalayan platform. It will use the newly developed Sherpa 450 engine.

