Automotive news recap, July 8: Major stories that you may have missed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM
  • Catch the biggest developments from the world of automobiles.
Image used for representational purposes only. (PTI)
Image used for representational purposes only.

The automotive industry is quite dynamic with some major developments happening almost every day. It could get a bit tricky to stay up to date with all the developments that might have happened in just one day. However, worry not because HT Auto has you covered. Here are the major developments of Monday, July 8.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono enters the Indian market

Ducati India has launched Hypermotard 698 in the Indian market. It costs 16.50 lakh ex-showroom and Ducati has started accepting bookings. The deliveries are expected to start by the end of July. As of now, only the standard model will go on sale and later on, the RVE variant will join the lineup.

Also Read : Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor India kicked off 2024 with the launch of the facelifted Alcazar. Now, the brand is preparing to launch the Alcazar facelift during the festive season. It would come with some major cosmetic upgrades so that it looks different from the new Creta. Mechanically, we could see some familiar engine options.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar spotted ahead of launch with new paint shade. Check details

Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a new 5-seater variant

Mercedes-Benz has expanded EQB's portfolio with the introduction of a new 5-seater variant. It would be sold alongside the existing variants and it is called EQB 350 4M. The new variant is priced nearly 6.5 lakh more than its seven-seater 250+ variant and will cost 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz adds 5-seater variant to the EQB electric SUV. Check price, range

Kia Seltos and Sonet get new variants

Kia India has expanded its portfolio by introducing new variants of the Seltos and Sonet in the Indian market. Both SUVs now get four new GTX variants. These variants offer buyers additional powertrain combinations with both petrol DCT and diesel AT options. The Kia Seltos now has 21 variants, while the Sonet boasts an even wider range with 22.

Also Read : Kia Seltos and Sonet get five new variants. Check details

Mercedes-Benz EQA launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched EQA electric SUV in the Indian market. It costs 66 lakh ex-showroom and is the luxury brand's smallest EV. The Mercedes-Benz EQA comes equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack that promises a 560-kilometre driving range on a single charge.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz launches EQA electric SUV at 66 lakh, promises 560 km range

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

