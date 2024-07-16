Automotive news recap, July 15: Major stories that you may have missed

Are you passionate about staying informed about the latest in the automotive industry but find it challenging to keep up? HT Auto empathizes with you. The ever-evolving world of automobiles is constantly on the move with new developments and it could be a bit difficult to stay updated with everything that happens in the industry. However, worry not, you can rely on us to provide you with the most important updates from Monday, July 15, 2024.

Renault Duster scores 3 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

The third-generation Dacia Duster, soon to be launched in India as the Renault Duster, has been awarded a three-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. The Duster scored 70 per cent for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) in Euro NCAP's rigorous testing procedures. The Duster fared well in Child Occupant Protection (COP) as well, achieving an impressive 84 per cent score.

Skoda Slavia ready for a mid-life update

Skoda Slavia sedan is all set for a mid-life update. The updated iteration of the midsize sedan is expected to launch in India in September next year. It will come accompanying an updated version of the Skoda Kushaq SUV. Expect the Slavia facelift to get a wide range of updates on the design and feature front.

Delhi govt may offer up to 20% incentives for selling old cars

Delhi government has been mulling the idea of introducing a plan to offer up to 20 per cent incentives for the residents of the city who will sell their old vehicles and buy new ones. This strategy would encourage the old vehicle owners to sell or scrap their vehicles and buy new models, which would boost the industry's sales numbers as well as reduce the polluting vehicle population on roads.

Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched in India at ₹ 72.30 lakh

Audi India has launched the Q5 Bold Edition in Indiafor the upcoming festive seasonat ₹72.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi Q5 Bold Edition boasts a ‘Black Styling Package’ that is aimed to enhance the SUV's look. The SUV gets high-gloss black accents on the grille, Audi emblems, window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails. The SUV comes in a choice of five colour options including Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green and Manhattan Gray.

Indian Oil launches high-octane fuel for racing cars and bikes

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has launched high-octane petrol specifically refined for racing cars and bikes taking part in motorsports like Formula One. The retailer had earlier announced that has started to produce the fuel, called Storm-X, at the Paradip refinery located in Odisha. The refinery, which is known for its advanced technology and strategic location, made the first delivery to the Madras International Circuit in Chennai last weekend.

