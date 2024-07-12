Automotive news recap, July 11: Big stories that you may have missed

Love to keep pace with all that is happening in the world of automobiles? But don't always get the time to stay up to date? We hear you. The dynamic world of automobiles usually sees fast-paced movement with developments happening round the clock. And yes, we have you covered. Check out the most essential reports from Thursday, July 11 2024.

Nissan X-Trail is coming to India. Check out its cabin

Nissan will add another model to its current India lineup which has only the Magnite. But unlike the entry-level SUV in Magnite, the X-Trail will be at the very top of the product pyramid. Interestingly, it is not so much a debut but a comeback for the model which was earlier taken off the shelves. But now, it is coming back in its fourth generation and the Japanese carmaker has teased its cabin.

More details of Tata Curvv EV and Curvv emerge

Tata Motors released a new teaser for their two upcoming Curvv and Curvv EV. In the teaser, the Curvv can be seen with paddle shifters that can be used to take manual control of the gearbox. On the electric version of the EV, expect to get paddle shifters to control the amount of regenerative braking.

After Tamil Nadu, EV player VinFast aims to set up shop in Andhra

VinFast is looking at establishing a solid foothold in India and the Vietnamese electric car maker is eying a second facility in the country. Reports suggest company officials are in talks with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and that a meeting has already taken place.

Toyota takes on Tesla by joining rival camp for charging network

Toyota has joined a group of major automakers to back electric vehicle charging firm, IONNA, which is building a high-powered EV charging network across North America. Seven large automakers, including Mercedes, GM, Stellantis, Honda, BMW and Hyundai-Kia formed IONNA as a joint venture last year to develop a fast-charging network that would compete with the Tesla Supercharger network.

