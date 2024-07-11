Automotive news recap, July 10: Big stories that you may have missed

The automotive sector is highly dynamic, with significant advancements occurring almost daily. It can be challenging to keep abreast of all the developments that may have occurred in just one day. However, rest assured that HT Auto has you covered. Here are the key developments from Wednesday, July 10.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition launched

Hyundai Motor India Limited launched the Knight Edition of the Exter yesterday in the Indian market. As expected it is finished in an all-black exterior colour along with a few red accents. The interior also is finished in a black colour with red accents on the dashboard, steering wheel and seats. There are no mechanical changes to the Exter Knight Edition. The price of the new special edition starts at ₹8.38 lakh ex-showroom. The Exter was launched last year and till now, Hyundai has sold 93,000 units of the Exter.

2024 Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition launched

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition in India. It comes with cosmetic upgrades which include a new colour scheme along with new graphics. It is being offered with exclusive Matter Black body colour which looks sporty along with race-inspired carbon fibre graphics along with Racing Edition logo as well as red alloy wheels. Bookings for the Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition are now open and the motorcycle costs ₹1.28 lakh ex-showroom.

2024 BYD Atto 3 becomes more affordable

BYD India has launched the 2024 Atto 3 in the Indian market. It is now offered in a total of three variants - Dynamic, Premium and Superior. The price now starts at ₹24.99 lakh for the Dynamic variant whereas the Premium and Superior trims cost ₹29.85 lakh and ₹33.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Atto 3 Dynamic is equipped with a 49.92 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 468 km (ARAI certified), while the Superior variant retains the 60.48 kWh battery providing a range of 521 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. This results in a significant price reduction for the new base variant in comparison to the Superior variant.

Citroen and Jeep offer monsoon service packages

Citroen and Jeep have announced that they will be offering special service campaigns till July 31st, 2024. Their campaigns offer a combination of complimentary checkups, discounts on essential services, and special deals on parts and accessories.

JSW MG Motor joins Shell to boost EV infrastructure

MG Motor and Shell India entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday outlining the type of EV charging infrastructure they intend to establish nationwide. As per the agreement, Shell petrol stations throughout India will be equipped with 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast charging stations.

