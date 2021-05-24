Automakers in Pakistan bet big on SUVs, entry-level vehicles may make way

The Pakistani auto industry isn't quite comparable to the world's biggest markets like the US, China or even India but there is a noticeable shift here that is being reported when it comes to customers' preference when out car shopping. While entry-level vehicles have always been the crowd pullers - and no surprises there, media reports in the country suggest that many are now looking at opting for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The growing preference for SUVs has been observed the world over and car makers are only too glad to oblige. A sense of bigger-the-better, coupled with comfortable interiors and capable drive performance make most SUVs a solid choice. The expanding list of options of such vehicles in Pakistan may be a sign that the market is ready to make the switch.

According to a report in Pakistan-based Tribune, many car companies in the country are looking at an SUV now even if they would have preferred a sedan or a more affordable compact car in the past. Market analysts quoted in the report point out that it is not just SUVs but Crossover Utility Vehicles (CUVs) that are making presence felt. And because such vehicles are becoming more affordable than ever before, the price difference with a sedan isn't as big a factor as it once was.

Some of the popular offerings here are the Kia Sportage and Tucson from Hyundai Nishat. MG too has made its presence felt while a number of Chinese companies - some only having entered the fray recently - like BAIC, Hawal, Changan and Cherry are also doubling down on larger but affordable vehicles for customers.

In a country where options in the car market have for long been limited and durability has been a major issue, the auto industry may be on the verge of a revival of sorts. And SUVs - and CUVs to an extent, may pave the way for