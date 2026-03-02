Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto sales momentum continues in February; Tata jumps 34%, Hero up by 45% YoY

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 02 Mar 2026, 08:34 am
  • Indian automakers reported higher February dispatches, led by strong utility vehicle demand, with Maruti, Tata, Mahindra and others posting year-on-year growth.

FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen parked under solar panels at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo (REUTERS)
Passenger vehicle makers reported improved dispatches to dealers in February, signalling stable demand across segments despite ongoing global uncertainties. Growth was largely supported by utility vehicles, which continue to outperform smaller car segments in the domestic market.

Most major manufacturers recorded year-on-year gains, indicating that customer demand has remained resilient. Industry executives also pointed to healthy retail momentum and controlled dealer inventory levels during the month.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India reported domestic passenger vehicle wholesales of 1,61,000 units in February, slightly higher than 1,60,791 units a year earlier.

While sales in the compact car segment declined, utility vehicle volumes increased to 72,756 units from 65,033 units last year, helping support overall performance. The company said total sales for the month stood at 2.14 lakh units, with domestic wholesales at 1.64 lakh units and retail sales growing 12 per cent year-on-year. Dealer inventory remained at 12 days.

Maruti Suzuki adds seven automated driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu

It added that the Middle East accounts for around 12.5 per cent of its exports, with shipments diversified across nearly 100 countries.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posted a strong 34 per cent increase in dispatches to 62,329 units in February compared to the year-ago period, reflecting continued demand across its portfolio.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 19 per cent rise in domestic utility vehicle sales at 60,018 units, underlining steady traction in the SUV segment.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched at 29.35 lakh

Hyundai, Toyota and Kia

  • Hyundai Motor India registered a 10 per cent increase in domestic sales at 52,407 units.
  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor saw domestic sales grow 16 per cent to 30,737 units, while Kia India reported a 10 per cent rise to 27,610 units.
  • Kia India reported a 10 per cent rise in sales to 27,610 units, up from 25,026 units in February 2025.

Two-wheelers

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp recorded a sharp 45 per cent year-on-year increase in dispatches at 5,16,968 units.

Overall, February data suggests that demand for UVs remains a key growth driver for the industry, even as smaller car segments show mixed trends.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2026, 08:34 am IST
TAGS: mahindra maruti suzuki hero motocorp kia hyundai tata
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS