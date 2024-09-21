Auto recap, September 21: WagonR gets limited edition and more

HT Auto is dedicated inkeeping you informed about key developments in the Indian and global automotive industry. In light of the rapid changes taking place in the four-wheeler and motorcycle segments, we present a concise but comprehensive summary of the key developments fromFriday, September 20.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR limited edition launched at…

Maruti Suzuki has launched a limited edition variant for the ever-popular WagonR. The WagonR Waltz Edition is priced at ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available on the base LXi variant. With the new edition, the WagonR will feature design updates to both the exterior and the cabin, alongside new feature additions.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Edition gets a ton of updates to its style and is fitted with a front chrome grille, wheel arch cladding, side skirts, bumper protectors, and more. The cabin is treated with a new touchscreen music system, designer floor mats and seat covers (Read more)

BYD eMax 7 bookings opened, first 1,000 to get free chargers and benefits

The BYD eMax7 electric MPV is now available for bookings and the Chinese EV giant has allowed for pre-booking for a token sum of ₹51,000 at authorised outlets or the company’s official website. BYD claims that the eMax7 has been designed for Indian families who want an environmentally conscious multi-seater.

BYD is offering exclusive discounts and benefits with early purchases. First 1,000 eMax7 customers get can get complimentary 7 kW and 3 kW chargers at the time of delivery. Additional benefits of up to ₹51,000 are also available. These offers are available for those bookings received till October 8, 2024, and for people who are taking deliveries on or before March 25, 2025.(Read more)

MG Comet EV and ZS EV to get cheaper with battery rental service

JSW MG Motor India had brought in their new Battery as Service programme with the launch of the Windsor EV, and the company is now extending this service to the Comet EV and ZS EV models in the country. With this battery rental option available at ₹2.5 per km, the new MG Comet EV observes a massive price drop, with which it starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG ZS EV is now listed from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the battery rental service starting at ₹4.5 per km.

Under the Battery as Service programme, customers will have to pay for a nominal cost per km for battery usage instead of having to pay the full amount of the battery up front. This pay-as-you-go initiative helps bring down the ex-showroom price of the eligible models significantly. Customers are also offered an assured 60 per cent buyback value after three years of ownership. (Read more)

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M unveiled

Yamaha has recently unveiled the 2025 YZF-R1 and R1M superbikes with updates to the design, aerodynamics, suspension, and braking performance. The litre-class superbike is now restricted as a track-only bike in the European markets due to its inability to meet the stringent emissions norms. In the US, it remains road-legal. Both are powered by a 998 cc, inline-four engine that makes 200 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M feature MotoGP-inspired aero winglets which the Japanese manufacturer says provides extra downforce that increases front-end grip and chassis stability through hard corners. Yamaha has also brought improved braking performance with Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers, paired with a Brembo master cylinder. Both bikes feature dual 320 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm one in the rear. If Yamaha ends up bringing back the R1 range to India, they will have to do it as a track-only model for the bikes will not be able to pass the stringent BS6 emissions norms. (Read more)

