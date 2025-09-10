Auto recap, Sept 9: Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teaser, Suzuki e-Vitara crash test…

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, presenting a challenge in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we prioritise delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, September 9.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Suzuki e-Vitara scores 4 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Suzuki’s first all-electric compact SUV, the e-Vitara, has undergone Euro NCAP’s latest crash safety evaluation, achieving a four-star rating. The made-in-India e-Vitara's four-star Euro NCAP rating showcased strong safety features for adults and children. While it performed well in many crash tests, head protection was weak, and the system lacks certain preventive measures for cyclists and rear-approaching pedestrians.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Jaguar Epace 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Audi A4 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 47.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Camry 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 48.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Superb 2025 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Suzuki e Vitara scores 4 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility ahead of 2026 reveal

After the unveiling of the electric version of the GLC SUV, the German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently released a teaser of the electric C-Class sedan. The C-Class EV will compete with the BMW i3, and both are slated for a 2026 debut.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility ahead of 2026 reveal

Jaguar Land Rover to pass on GST benefits to customers. See what that means…

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has confirmed that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles to customers, effective September 9, 2025. This follows the government’s decision to simplify and rationalise indirect taxes under the upcoming GST 2.0 framework, aimed at boosting demand in both mass and premium segments.

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover to pass on GST benefits to customers. See what that means…

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S launched in India with new tech and design

Ducati has rolled out the 2025 Multistrada V4 and V4 S in India, adventure tourers that aim to take the intimidation out of big-capacity motorcycles. With sharper styling, smarter electronics, and a stronger focus on comfort, the latest Multistradas are positioned as long-haul companions that can handle everything from highway blasts to tricky urban commutes. Prices begin at ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard V4 in Ducati Red, stretching to ₹30.18 lakh for the V4 S with spoked wheels and dual-tone paint. That places it firmly in the luxury adventure-touring segment, where Ducati is targeting riders who want Italian flair with long-distance ability.

Also Read : 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S launched in India with new tech and design

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: