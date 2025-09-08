Auto recap, Sept 7: Volkswagen ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq debut, Hyundai price cut

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, presenting a challenge in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we prioritise delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Sunday, September 7.

Volkswagen ID. Cross concept previews all-electric T-Cross at IAA Mobility 2025

Volkswagen has showcased the ID. Cross concept at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, which serves as the base for an electric compact SUV. The German auto giant is focusing on affordable electric mobility with premium features and technology. The ID. Cross concept has been showcased alongside other concept electric cars at the IAA Mobility 2025, which include the ID.2 all1, ID. GTI Concept2, and the ID.1 EVERY11. The German auto giant is planning to launch a major electric vehicle offensive, and at the core of it will be the affordable models. The Volkswagen ID. Cross concept previews what could be the future of the automaker's entry-level EV products. As the OEM has stated, it aims to enhance the T-Cross range of products with electric powertrain technology and the ID. Cross comes as a testimony to that.

Skoda Epiq EV concept unveiled at IAA Mobility 2025 as the brand’s most affordable electric SUV yet

Skoda Auto has unveiled the Epiq show car at the IAA Mobility 2025. The compact all-electric SUV offers the clearest glimpse yet of the brand's most affordable EV. Scheduled to go into production in 2026, the Epiq will act as Skoda's entry point for its electric mobility range. At a time when smaller, city-focused EVs are finding wider acceptance, the Epiq aims to deliver practicality and range at a price point closer to its petrol sibling, the Kamiq.

Grand i10 Nios to Tucson, Hyundai cars to become cheaper from this date

With this move, the South Korean automaker has joined the other OEMs like Mahindra, Renault, Toyota, Tata Motors, Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles that have announced similar price cuts for their respective vehicles in India. Hyundai on Sunday announced a price cut across its entire range of passenger vehicles in India, following the GST reduction for cars in the country just a few days back.s reduced the total tax incidence of all passenger vehicles across multiple segments. Following that move, the auto manufacturers in India have started announcing price cuts for their products to pass the benefits to the customers. The new GST regime will be effective from September 22, and the revised pricing of the vehicles will also be effective from the same date.

