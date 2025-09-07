Auto recap, Sept 6: VinFast EV launch, Mahindra & more auto OEMs price cut

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, presenting a challenge in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we prioritise delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Sunday, September 6.

VinFast VF6 and VF7 launched in India, prices start at ₹ 16.49 lakh

After a long wait, VinFast has finally launched its two electric SUVs in the Indian market. The smaller one is called VF6, and it is priced at Rs. 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the flagship model, the VF7, will cost you ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both models are already open for a token amount of ₹21,000. The carmaker is offering free charging and maintenance to its customers until 2028. The panoramic sunroof has also been made complementary with the SUVs. The carmaker is offering a 10-year or 2,00,000 km warranty on the VF7 and a 7-year or 2,00,000 km warranty on the VF6. Present in 16 countries, VinFast is looking to expand in the Indian market with its forward-looking electric vehicles. The electric vehicles manufactured by VinFast in India will be exported to multiple countries in the South Asian region.

Mahindra, Renault, Toyota, Jawa & Yezdi announce price reduction

Following the tax restructuring under the GST 2.0, the automakers in India have started reducing the prices of their respective products. After Tata Motors, now, auto manufacturers such as Mahindra, Renault, Toyota, Yezdi, and Jawa have announced price reductions for their products, which comes as a major boost to consumer sentiment right during the festive season. These revised prices by the OEMs will come into effect on September 22, the same date when the revised GST slabs will be enforced across India.

TVS Apache limited-edition models and new top-end variants launched, starting at ₹ 1.24 lakh

TVS Motor Company has marked 20 years of its Apache motorcycle range with the introduction of limited-edition celebratory models and the launch of new flagship variants across the Apache range: RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200, RTR 310 and RR 310. The move comes as the brand celebrates two decades of influence in India’s performance motorcycling space, where it has steadily built a reputation for bringing racing technology to the road. The special edition motorcycles come wearing a distinctive black-and-champagne gold paint scheme, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a commemorative 20-year logo. A USB charger, etc.

