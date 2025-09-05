Auto recap, Sept 4: Hyundai launches new Knight Editions, TVS Ntorq 150 and more

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, presenting a challenge in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we prioritize delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, September 4.

TVS Ntorq 150 launched

Following the success of the TVS Ntorq 125, TVS Motor Company has elevated its offerings with the introduction of the Ntorq 150. The TVS Ntorq 150 is priced at ₹1.19 lakh ex-showroom and serves as the new flagship ICE scooter for the domestic manufacturer. It will compete with models such as the Hero Xoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155, and Aprilia SR 160.

The TVS Ntorq 150 will be available in two variants within its lineup, with the top-spec model featuring an advanced TFT cluster priced at ₹1,29,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The standard model comes in Stealth Silver, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue, while the TFT variant is available in Nitro Green, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue.

Hyundai launches new Knight Edition models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has expanded its well-received Knight Edition range with the introduction of three new models: the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight. This launch coincides perfectly with the festive season, a time when automobile sales generally experience a significant increase.

Since its introduction in 2022, the Knight Edition series—characterized by its distinctive blacked-out design and upscale features—has achieved sales exceeding 77,000 units. With these new additions, the lineup now includes six models: Creta, Venue, Exter, Creta Electric, i20, and Alcazar.

BMW Motorrad Vision CE unveiled

At the IAA Mobility 2025 motorshow, the BMW Group has introduced the BMW Motorrad Vision CE, an innovative concept that envisions the future of urban commuting on two wheels.

Positioned as a significant advancement in electric mobility, the Vision CE integrates safety, design innovation, and a renewed sense of freedom for riders in urban settings.

A notable aspect of the Vision CE is its safety cage design, which eliminates the necessity for helmets or conventional protective gear. Drawing inspiration from BMW’s previous ventures with the C1 scooter, which was launched 25 years ago, the Vision CE advances this concept, providing an open yet secure riding experience. A composite metal tube cage, combined with a specially designed seat and seat belt, guarantees rider safety while maintaining a relaxed and casual atmosphere.

