Auto recap, Sept 27: Himalayan gets tubeless spoked rims, discount on Jawa bikes

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep a track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Friday, September 27.

Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited Edition launched

Hero MotoCorp launched a new limited edition version of the Mavrick 440 in collaboration with ‘The Coca-Cola Company’. The new limited edition is called Thunderwheels Edition and it gets a special livery inspired by the latter’s Indian aerated soft drink ‘Thums Up’. The motorcycle will be exclusively available to customers who purchase and scan the QR code on Thums Up’s special edition packs until November 15, 2024.

(Read more: Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited Edition unveiled with special livery)

Ola Electric announces service network expansion

Ola Electric plans to expand its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024, training over 100,000 mechanics. The company will introduce AI-driven maintenance features and offer quick repairs with backup scooters and cab coupons for extended service times.

(Read more: Ola responds to service woes, plans new outlets, backup e-scooters & cab coupons)

Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II launched

Rolls-Royce has launched the Cullinan Series II in India, starting at ₹10.5 crores. The luxury SUV features updates for a younger audience and offers customization options. The Black Badge variant starts at ₹12.25 crores, with deliveries expected in late 2024.

(Read more: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: The most luxurious SUV lands in India)

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles get a discount

Flipkart and Jawa-Yezdi are offering region-specific discounts up to ₹22,500 during the Big Billion Days Sale, with benefits varying by region. Booking starts at ₹2,999, with low-interest rates and additional bank discounts available.

(Read more: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Jawa-Yezdi bike range get discounts worth ₹22,500)

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets tubeless spoked wheels

Royal Enfield has finally launched tubeless spoked wheels for the Himalayan 450. They are available for ₹11,000. Current owners can fit them for ₹12,500, plus possible fitting fees.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Himalayan finally gets tubeless spoked wheels. Check out the price)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: