Auto recap, Sept 26: Return of MotoGP, Ola Electric expansion and more

Ola Electric launches Network Partner Program

Ola Electric has launched a new Network Partner Program which will help the electric two-wheeler manufacturer in expanding to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The company has successfully onboarded 625 partners under this initiative to enhance its sales presence throughout India. Furthermore, Ola Electric intends to increase this number to 1,000 partners in anticipation of the upcoming festive season. In addition, the company asserts its goal of expanding its network by incorporating 10,000 partners in both sales and service sectors by the conclusion of 2025.

BYD rolls out one million cars in three months

BYD or Build Your Dreams is the largest manufacturer of all-electric and hybrid vehicles in China. It is now also one of the largest EV sellers anywhere in the world, giving enormous competition to US-based Tesla. BYD has built a cumulative total of nine million vehicles till date and that is seriously quick for a company that traces its roots back to just over two decades. In 2023, the company would sell 3,024,417 across the world, significantly higher than 427,302 sold in 2020, as per data from Chinese Passenger Cars' Association.

Petrol and diesel prices could go down

A reduction in crude oil prices in recent weeks has improved margins on retail auto fuels, providing state-owned firms a headroom to cut petrol and diesel prices by ₹2-3 per litre, rating agency Icra said on Thursday.

The price of a basket of crude oil India imports averaged USD 74 per barrel in September, down from about USD 83-84 a barrel in March when petrol and diesel prices were last cut by ₹2 per litre.

MotoGP to return to India in 2026

India is set to host another Grand Prix race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, as announced by MotoGP. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA), and Dorna Sports, the official management entity of MotoGP, have confirmed that India will be among the venues for the 2026 FIM MotoGP races.

Originally scheduled for 2025, these races have been postponed to 2026 due to various technical and operational challenges. Additionally, it was noted that the partnership with InvestUP will persist, as both MotoGP and InvestUP are committed to realizing the Indian Grand Prix and promoting India as a prominent location for international sporting events.

Karnataka govt plans tax waivers for hybrid cars, incentives for EVs

The government of Karnataka is considering a reduction in levies and the provision of financial incentives for automotive manufacturers producing hybrid and electric vehicles. Additionally, the state administration is contemplating a substantial tax reduction for hybrid cars, aimed at enhancing the sales of environmentally friendly fuel technology vehicles within the state. This initiative aligns with the earlier announcement made by the Uttar Pradesh government to make hybrid vehicles more accessible and affordable prior to the Union Budget.

