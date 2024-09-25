Auto recap, Sept 24: Nexon EV gets bigger battery, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in India's automotive sectors and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Tuesday, September 24.

Tata Nexon EV gets bigger 45 kWh battery pack

Tata Nexon EV gets a bigger 45 kWh battery pack, promising extended range on a single charge. The Nexon EV 45 comes available at a pricing range between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in the Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs ₹20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has arrived on Indian shores as the third all-electric option from the German manufacturer in as many months. To say Mercedes is serious about its electric portfolio would be an understatement considering the vast number of options now available for someone with a big budget and a bigger conscience for a greener planet. So while the one end of the spectrum has the likes of EQA and EQB, the other end of the portfolio includes the Maybach EQS 680 and now the EQS too. Here is a detailed review of the EQS SUV.

Nissan Magnite facelift teased ahead of launch

The Nissan Magnite facelift has been teased ahead of the launch on 4th October 2024. The latest teaser from Nissan Motor India hints at a refreshed design, including new alloy wheels, giving a glimpse of the updates to come.

