Auto recap, Sept 23: XUV 3XO & Exter make South Africa debut, LML patents new EV

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Monday, September 23.

Made-in-India Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV launched in South Africa

Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV has been launched in South Africa, the first global market to get the sub-compact model since its launch in India in April 2024. The XUV 3XO SUV South Africa is manufactured in India and exported to the African nation. The South Africa-spec SUV has several differences from the model that is sold in India, including limited engine options and an updated interior. The price of the XUV 3XO in South Africa is R254,999, (roughly converted to ₹12.16 lakh). In India, the SUV comes at a Starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai begins exports of made-in-India Exter SUV to South Africa

Hyundai Motor India has commenced the exports of the Hyundai Exter to South Africa. Interestingly, Exter becomes the eighth model from the company’s lineup to be exported from India. Hyundai started the export of Exter by dispatching the first lot of 996 units to South Africa. Exter will be Hyundai’s eighth model offering in the country after Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line and Alcazar.

LML patents Star electric scooter's design

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has revealed the first look of its first electric scooter Star. The EV maker has announced that the design of the e-scooter has been patented ahead of its launch. The Star electric scooter has been developed by designers roped in from global two-wheeler giants like Ducati, Ferrari, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. LML had earlier announced that the Star e-scooter would be launched by the second half of the year. It is expected to hit the roads sometime during the festive season.

