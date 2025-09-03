Auto recap, Sept 2: Honda Elevate update, Car sales in slow lane, BMW EV teaser

The automotive landscape is evolving rapidly, making it a challenge to keep track of every new development. At HT Auto, our focus is on bringing you timely and relevant updates as they happen. Here’s a quick roundup of the major highlights from Tuesday, September 2.

Honda Elevate updated with new interior colour, grille option

CNG Honda Cars India has updated the Elevate SUV with subtle styling updates right in time for the festive season. The Honda Elevate now comes with fresh interior colour options, along with enhanced styling elements, all of which aim to improve the appeal of the compact SUV for buyers. The updates arrive at the same prices with the range starting at ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car sales in India stay in slow lane for 4th straight month, OEMs hope revival with potential GST cut & festive boost

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India registered a sluggish pace for the fourth straight month in August 2025. According to industry estimates, passenger vehicle manufacturers in India dispatched as many as 3.30 lakh cars from the factories to dealerships last month, which recorded a seven per cent decline from 3.56 lakh units registered in the same month a year ago. There are multiple reasons that played key roles in this sluggish growth pace for the industry. One of the key reasons is that consumers are delaying their purchase decisions as the government is working on a revised GST structure, under which the passenger vehicles are expected to see a reduced tax rate, especially the small and medium-sized vehicles that contribute the largest chunk in the segment. Besides that, the geopolitical crisis, economic uncertainties also played vital roles.

BMW teases Neue Klasse iX3 50 xDrive ahead of Munich debut

The wait is almost over for BMW’s much-anticipated next-generation iX3, which will be unveiled on 5 September at the Munich Auto Show. Ahead of its global debut, BMW has released a fresh teaser video of the Neue Klasse iX3 50 xDrive, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of what’s to come.

Hyundai Creta King Edition launched at ₹ 17.88 lakh to mark 10 years of the SUV in India

As the Hyundai Creta completes 10 years in the Indian market, the South Korean carmaker has launched the Creta King, King Knight and the King Limited Edition to mark the milestone. This trio of special editions comes with several exterior, interior and feature enhancements. The Creta King, King Limited Edition, and King Knight arrive as the SUV’s latest iterations, aiming to keep the brand’s blockbuster fresh in an increasingly crowded mid-size market.

