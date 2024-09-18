Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Sept 17: Triumph Motorcycles Launches Speed 400 & T4, Revolt Rv1 Commuter E Bike Launched

Auto recap, Sept 17: Triumph launches Speed 400 & T4, Revolt RV1 launched

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 07:31 AM
  • Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
The Speed T4 continues the traditional Triumph roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. With an off-set fuel tank cap, traditional exhaust header clamps, and an upswept silencer, the T4 embodies a neo-retro style sheet.

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Tuesday, September 17.

Triumph Motorcycles launched Speed 400 and Speed T4 in India

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched two 400 cc motorcycles in India on Tuesday, namely the Speed 400 and Speed T4. Both these modern classic motorcycles come with retro elements blending with the modern equipments. The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Speed T4, another model based on the Speed 400, was launched at 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Triumph Speed T4 400cc bike launched in India priced at 2.17 lakh

Also Read : 2025 Triumph Speed 400 launched at 2.4 lakh

Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at 84,990

Indian electric two wheeler manufacturer, Revolt Motors has launched its second product, the RV1. Claimed to be India’s first electric commuter motorcycle, Revolt RV1 is offered in two variants - RV1 and RV1+ priced at 84,990 and 99,990 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Revolt RV1 will rival the Ola Roadter X. Earlier Ola Electric had launched the Roadster X starting at 74,999 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at 84,990. Will rival the upcoming Ola Roadster X

2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure launched

(Also read: 2024 BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure launched at 13.75 lakh and 14.75 lakh)

BMW Motorrad has launched the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure in the Indian market. The two share similar blood but the Adventure variant is more touring focused whereas the normal F 900 GS focuses on being a more off-road edition of the two. These motorcycles are placed between the GS 850 and GS 1200 models.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 07:31 AM IST
