Auto recap, Sept 15: Crude oil prices ease, 2024 Apache RR 310 launch soon

Auto recap, Sept 15: Crude oil prices ease, 2024 Apache RR 310 launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2024, 07:06 AM
Crude oil
File photo of an oil pump jack located in Texas, United States. Image has been used for representational purpose. (Getty Images via AFP)
Crude oil
File photo of an oil pump jack located in Texas, United States. Image has been used for representational purpose.

Hello and welcome to the start of what promises to be yet another exciting and action-packed week for automotive enthusiasts. As the festive period approaches, car and two-wheeler manufacturers in India are getting into the fast lane of launches while dealers are offering what could be the best deals of the year. But beyond just machines, there is a whole lot that continues to be at play. How do these affect your mobility requirements?

HT Auto presents the biggest developments from the automotive world from Sunday, September 15. Take a look:

Crude oil prices begin to ease

Will you pay lesser for fuel in the times to come? Indications are strong because the Indian fuel prices are also impacted by which way global crude prices move and at present, these are now going south. Brent crude futures settled at $71.61 a barrel, down 36 cents, or 0.5%. US Gulf of Mexico crude production resumed after Hurricane Francine which is likely to further ease prices. (Read more here)

Get set for new TVS Apache RR 310

It has been confirmed that the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is all set for its India launch soon. Why is that exciting? Well, the model is expected to get a new engine from Apache RTR 310 and may include a new forged piston along with several other internals to make more power. Additionally, expect new electronics and updated styling elements on the incoming model. (For more, click here)

Mercedes-Benz India preps EQS SUV for launch

Mercedes EQS SUV is all set for its India launch and will be another addition to the company's all-electric lineup which ranges from EQA to the Maybach EQS. The EQS SUV will essentially be the electric alternative to the GLS and is likely to offer the same level of opulence but with a 108.4 kWh battery pack for a claimed range of over 600 kms per charge. (Read more here)

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2024, 07:06 AM IST
