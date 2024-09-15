Auto recap, Sept 14: New Volkswagen SUV teased, Mercedes-Benz EQS launch confirm

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Sept 14: Tata Nexon Rivalling Volkswagen Compact Suv Teased, Mercedes Benz Eqs Suv Launch Confirmed

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM
  • Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Saturday, September 14.

New Volkswagen subcompact SUV teased ahead of debut

Volkswagen has dropped the teaser for a new subcompact SUV that will be the brand’s new entry-level offering in this space. Think of it as Volkswagen’s rival to the Tata Nexon. However, the upcoming Volkswagen SUV codenamed ‘A0’ has been developed for Latin American markets and will be introduced first in Brazil next year. If launched in India, the upcoming model will be a rival to the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the like.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launching in India on September 16

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup further with its next offering, the EQS electric SUV. The company recently introduced the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV in the country and has now confirmed the launch of the regular EQS electric SUV on September 16, 2024. This will be the automaker’s sixth electric offering in India apart from the EQA, EQB, EQE SUV, EQS luxury sedan.

Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches dealerships, bookings open unofficially

The new Mahindra Thar Roxx has started arriving in dealerships around India and bookings are going to begin unofficially at select outlets. Test drives will begin from September 14. Priced from 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the five-door version of Thar offers two engine options, enhanced safety features, and added off-road tech.

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST
