Auto recap, Sept 14: New Volkswagen SUV teased, Mercedes-Benz EQS launch confirm

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Saturday, September 14.

New Volkswagen subcompact SUV teased ahead of debut

Volkswagen has dropped the teaser for a new subcompact SUV that will be the brand’s new entry-level offering in this space. Think of it as Volkswagen’s rival to the Tata Nexon. However, the upcoming Volkswagen SUV codenamed ‘A0’ has been developed for Latin American markets and will be introduced first in Brazil next year. If launched in India, the upcoming model will be a rival to the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the like.

Also Read : New Volkswagen subcompact SUV teased ahead of debut, will be a Tata Nexon rival

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launching in India on September 16

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup further with its next offering, the EQS electric SUV. The company recently introduced the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV in the country and has now confirmed the launch of the regular EQS electric SUV on September 16, 2024. This will be the automaker’s sixth electric offering in India apart from the EQA, EQB, EQE SUV, EQS luxury sedan.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury SUV India launch confirmed for September 16

Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches dealerships, bookings open unofficially

(Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches dealerships, bookings open unofficially)

The new Mahindra Thar Roxx has started arriving in dealerships around India and bookings are going to begin unofficially at select outlets. Test drives will begin from September 14. Priced from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the five-door version of Thar offers two engine options, enhanced safety features, and added off-road tech.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: