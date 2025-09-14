Auto recap, Sept 13: Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition…

The automotive industry is undergoing swift changes, creating difficulties in monitoring each new advancement. At HT Auto, we stress the significance of delivering timely and pertinent updates as they occur. Presented below is a brief summary of the key highlights from Saturday, September 13.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is more of a re-launch of the motorcycle, bringing a new chassis, updated engine, and new styling to the forefront. Can it leave a more desirable mark this time? We rode from Mysore to Madikeri to find out.

Also Read : 2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance

TVS launches Jupiter 110 Special Edition at ₹ 93,031; Check what's special…

TVS Motor Company has given its best-selling scooter, the Jupiter 110, a premium twist with the launch of a new Special Edition. Priced at ₹93,031 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this latest addition is now the most expensive variant in the Jupiter line-up and also ranks as the second most expensive 110cc scooter in India, sitting just below the Honda Activa Smart. With the Jupiter already enjoying a strong reputation for reliability and everyday usability, the Special Edition adds a distinctive look to appeal to style-conscious buyers who want something more exclusive.

Also Read : TVS launches Jupiter 110 Special Edition at ₹93,031; Check what's special…

Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a new collaboration with Naruto Shippuden, one of Japan’s most popular anime series, for its Avenis scooter. Under the partnership, the Naruto edition Avenis scooter gets anime-style graphics and visual upgrades. It was revealed at the ‘Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!’ festival in New Delhi, which celebrates Japanese culture through anime, food, and products. Anime has been gaining a strong following among young audiences in India. Suzuki Motorcycle India is hoping to tap into this trend by linking the sporty Avenis with Naruto’s “never-give-up" attitude. The company says the association aims to bring the world of anime closer to its younger customers, blending pop culture with mobility.

Also Read : Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: