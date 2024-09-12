Auto recap, Sept 11: MG Windsor EV launched, Ola Electric showroom set on fire

HT Auto provides timely updates on significant events in both the Indian and global automotive sectors. Given the numerous changes occurring in the automotive industry recently, here is a concise summary of key developments from Wednesday, September 11.

MG Windsor EV launched in India

MG Windsor EV was launched in the Indian car market on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (introductory). The Windsor EV is the third EV from the company - after ZS EV and Comet EV, but it's the first offering to be available under MG's new Battery as a Service (BaaS) program. Customers will need to pay an additional ₹3.5 per km for the battery rental, promising a lower acquisition cost on the EV. For anyone not interested in separately subscribing to the BaaS program can make an outright purchase but the ex-showroom prices as such will be made known later this month. Bookings open on October 3, while deliveries are set to commence from October 12, 2024.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV launched at ₹9.99 lakh, gets battery as subscription option

Customer sets fire on Ola Electric showroom

An Ola Electric scooter customer allegedly set fire to a company showroom in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after issues with his new electric scooter were reportedly not addressed. A video of the burning showroom has since gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on the extreme step taken as well as on past accusations against Ola Electric's apparently shoddy service quality.

Also Read : Disgruntled customer sets fire to Ola Electric scooter showroom

2025 Bentley Flying Spur launched

(Also read: 2025 Bentley Flying Spur launched with a hybrid V8 and 829 km range)

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has just been unveiled and the luxury grand tourer that was initially slated for an August release gets a 771 bhp hybrid V8 powertrain. The fourth generation of the Flying Spur ditches the old W12 engine for a more efficient alternative and comes with subtle design changes that maintain the general look of the outgoing model. The 2025 Flying Spur is Bentley’s latest rival to the Rolls Royce Ghost and the Crewe brand is going to kick off its launch with the Speed variant.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: