Auto recap, Sept 10: Tata Nexon gets ADAS, Skoda Octavia RS launch timeline…

The automotive sector is experiencing rapid transformations, which poses a challenge in tracking every new development. At HT Auto, we emphasize the importance of providing timely and relevant updates as they happen. Below is a concise overview of the main highlights from Wednesday, September 10.

Skoda Octavia RS launch confirmed

The latest Skoda Octavia RS has been among the most eagerly awaited releases of the year, and the manufacturer is prepared to introduce the performance sedan by early November this year.

The new Skoda Octavia RS was initially presented at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, signifying the comeback of the legendary nameplate in the Indian market, although it will be available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Tata Nexon EV with ADAS launched

The Tata Nexon EV has undergone a substantial enhancement with the incorporation of ADAS safety technology. In conjunction with this technological upgrade, Tata.ev has unveiled a new #DARK edition of the Nexon EV 45, which introduces a sophisticated blacked-out design to its most sought-after electric SUV.

The recently updated Nexon EV 45 is positioned at the upper end of the lineup. The starting price is ₹17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, escalating to ₹17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions. All prices are ex-showroom.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa unveiled

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa has been introduced as the successor to the SF90 Stradale/Spider, featuring an electrified V8 powertrain that produces slightly over 1,000 bhp. Although it is undeniably attractive, it is evident that it resembles the SF90 more than the earlier Testarossas. Created by Ferrari’s design team under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the vehicle was designed with the intention of "transforming the silhouette of the SF90 Stradale," incorporating stylistic elements inspired by 1970s sports prototypes like the 330 P4.

