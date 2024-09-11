Auto recap, Sept 10: Mercedes E-Class LWB detailed, Hyundai Alcazar price list

HT Auto provides timely updates on significant events in both the Indian and global automotive sectors. Given the numerous changes occurring in the automotive industry recently, here is a concise summary of key developments from Tuesday, September 10.

2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB detailed

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB or Long-Wheelbase version has had a bit of a free run in the Indian luxury car market. It was only recently that the BMW 5 Series LWB was brought out its direct rival. And while there is also the Audi A6, and Jaguar XF in the fray, the E-Class leads the pack. Here is a detailed view of the all new 2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB.

Also Read : 2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB arrives in India: How to ‘best’ a bestseller

Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV variant-wise full price list revealed

Hyundai Motor has revealed the full price list of the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV. The Korean auto giant launched the updated three-row SUV on Monday (September 9) at an introductory starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the price of the SUV goes up to ₹21.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variants. The latest Hyundai Alcazar is significantly different from the outgoing model in more ways than one. Updated exterior design and an even more exhaustive feature list are just two of the many changes.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV variant-wise full price list revealed

Auto OEMs can register 18% sales growth

(Also read: Automakers can register 18% sales growth by setting up vehicle scrapping centres: Nitin Gadkari)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has been a staunch advocate of the vehicle scrappage policy in India. At the 64th SIAM convention on Monday, he again advocated for a streamlined vehicle scrapping system to boost the country's automobile industry. The minister said that the auto makers in India can register an 18 per cent sales growth if they set up vehicle scrapping centres themselves.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: