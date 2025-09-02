Auto recap, Sept 1: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports, SC on E20 challenging plea

The automotive landscape is evolving rapidly, making it a challenge to keep track of every new development. At HT Auto, our focus is on bringing you timely and relevant updates as they happen. Here’s a quick roundup of the major highlights from Monday, September 1.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports begin, 2,900 units shipped from India to Europe

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced exports of its first battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara, with more than 2,900 units shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat. The cars are headed to 12 European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria and Belgium. This marks the first time Maruti Suzuki is exporting the electric vehicle, positioning India as a hub for the model’s global rollout. The e-Vitara is expected to be sold in over 100 countries in the coming years, alongside its launch in the domestic market.

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging E20 petrol rollout

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL that challenged the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol across India, which is popularly known as E20 petrol. The apex court has backed the government's clean energy push to reduce crude oil imports and reduce vehicular emissions. The PIL sought the option of ethanol-free petrol for consumers alongside the E20 at the fuel stations. In its ruling, the Supreme Court has observed that the government's decision is in line with its larger energy security and environmental goals, including reducing reliance on crude oil imports and cutting vehicular emissions. With this ruling of the apex court, the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol will continue as planned, marking a significant step in India's clean fuel transition.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected

Suzuki has issued a recall for the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in India, which has impacted more than 5,000 units of these models. The recall for Suzuki Gixxer 250 motorcycles is attributed to a faulty rear brake assembly, HT Auto has confirmed with the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer. The recall owing to the faulty rear brake assembly of the quarter-litre motorcycle range has impacted a total of 5,145 bikes. The affected Suzuki Gixxer motorcycles were built between February 2022 and June 2025. The auto company has stated that the rear brake calliper assembly for the Suzuki V-Strom 250 was installed on the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250, resulting in improper contact between the brake pads and the brake disc.

