Auto recap, Oct 5: Citroen & Jeep festive offers, TVS Radeon gets new variant

Citroen & Jeep roll out festive offers for October

Stellantis India’s automotive brands Citroen and Jeep have rolled out special offers for the festive season for its existing customers in the country. The automakers are running the festive campaign from October 1 to October 31, 2024, and the offer list includes special services, discounts, and exclusive deals on after-sales and services.

BMW Group India reports record year-to-date sales in 2024 with 10% growth

BMW Group India has posted record sales for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong demand for its electric vehicles and popular long-wheelbase models. The group noted this period as being their best-ever year-to-date car sales in India, with a 10 per cent increase over the same period last year. The luxury automaker has delivered a total of 10,556 cars and 5,638 motorcycles during this period. While BMW's car sales alone reached 10,056 units, the subsidiary brand Mini sold 500 units from its own portfolio.

TVS Radeon 110 gets a more affordable base variant

TVS Motor Company has launched the Radeon commuter motorcycle in a new base variant that makes the bike more affordable. The TVS Radeon is now available in an all-black colour option and is priced at ₹58,880 (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it ₹2,525 more affordable than before. It’s also notable to mention that the Radeon base trim is a whopping ₹17,514 cheaper than the mid variant. The Radeon is now available in three variants - Base, Digi Drum, and Digi Disc.

