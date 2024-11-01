Auto recap, Oct 31: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 unveiled, Hyundai's hydrogen car unveiled

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, October 29.

Volkswagen delivers 200 cars on Dhanteras

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India achieved a significant milestone by delivering 200 vehicles in a single day during a grand delivery event in Punjab, coinciding with the celebration of Dhanteras. On this auspicious occasion, the company provided customers with the Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan models through its retail outlets across the state. Additionally, Volkswagen India announced that the Virtus has consistently ranked as the top-selling compact sedan in Punjab since its launch.

Hyundai Initium hydrogen car unveiled

The Hyundai Initium, a hydrogen concept car, features a rugged design, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a spacious cabin. With a 201 bhp output and 650 km range, it positions Hyundai as a leader in hydrogen technology, set to be unveiled at upcoming auto shows.

India-bound 2025 Kawasaki Z900 unveiled with more features

Kawasaki has officially unveiled the 2025 version of the Z900 for the global market. This model is among the most favoured in Kawasaki's range. The motorcycle has undergone not only aesthetic modifications but also adjustments to the engine's tuning and the introduction of new features. It is anticipated that the refreshed Z900 will be introduced in the Indian market in the coming year.

Ferrari says 90% of all its cars ever made are still on global roads

Andrea Scioletti, the head of Ferrari's pre-owned program, at an event held in Maranello recently said that over 90 per cent of the total Ferrari production—beyond 300,000 cars—is still on the road. According to Scioletti, many Ferrari customers get to experience what the supercars have on offer by purchasing pre-owned units. This is made possible because the company offers a warranty of up to two years for models that are older than 16 years or 1.20 lakh kilometres.

