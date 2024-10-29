HT Auto
Auto recap, Oct 28: Mahindra Thar waiting time reduced, new Mercedes-AMG coming

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2024, 07:31 AM
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, October 28.

Mahindra Thar SUV's waiting period reduced

Mahindra Thar has been one of the most popular SUVs in India for a long time. The current iteration of the three-door lifestyle SUV was launched in 2020. High demand for the SUV has propelled the waiting period stretching to more than a year for some of its variants in the past. However, with a ramped-up production as well as higher average monthly deliveries, the homegrown SUV manufacturer has now reduced the waiting period of Mahindra Thar to less than three months.

Also Read : Planning to buy Mahindra Thar this Diwali? Waiting period reduced to…

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance India launch soon

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will be launching the F1-inspired AMG C 63 S E-Performance on November 12. Termed as the 'world's most-powered four-cylinder engine', the new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division. Additionally, the AMG C 63 S E-Performance is the world's first series-production engine to be paired with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. This is going to be the final launch of the German luxury car brand in India in 2024.

Also Read : Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance set for launch in India soon. Check details

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 to make its global debut November 5

(Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 to make its global debut November 5)

The Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield has officially teased the upcoming scrambler offering, expected to be named as the Interceptor Bear 650. The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will make its global debut on November 5, 2024. It is expected that the Interceptor Bear 650 will slot between the Interceptor and the Continental GT in the manufacturer's lineup.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Mahindra Thar Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

