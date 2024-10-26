Auto recap, Oct 25: Honda vehicle recall, Yamaha announces offers and more

Are you curious about the events that transpired in the automotive industry yesterday? Do you find it challenging to stay informed about your passion for motor-related advancements? Is there a desire to distinguish between relevant news and trivial information? We understand your concerns, and therefore, we present to you a compilation of the most noteworthy developments from Friday, October 25.

Honda recalls over 90,000 cars in India

Honda's recent recall affects 7,20,810 US vehicles, including popular models, due to cracked fuel pumps that can lead to leaks. In India, 90,468 cars are also recalled for similar issues, with free replacements commencing on November 5, 2024, as part of a phased campaign. The recall campaign affects all major models from the automaker, new and discontinued, including the Honda City, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, WR-V, Jazz, and Accord. The new Honda Elevate as well as the older Mobilio are not part of the campaign

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda HR-V 1198 cc 1198 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Dio 125 123.92 cc 123.92 cc 48 kmpl 48 kmpl ₹ 84,851 - 92,300 Compare View Offers Honda Activa 125 124.0 cc 124.0 cc 60 kmpl 60 kmpl ₹ 80,256 - 89,429 Compare View Offers Honda SP 125 123.94 cc 123.94 cc 60.0 kmpl 60.0 kmpl ₹ 86,467 - 90,567 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda PCX 125 125 cc 125 cc ₹ 85 - 1.10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

(Read more: Honda India recalls over 92,000 old and new cars to replace faulty fuel pump)

Yamaha announces offers for FZ range, Fascino and RayZR

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled several promotions for the ongoing festive season in India. These offers will be exclusively available for the FZ Series, Fascino, and RayZR models. While Yamaha has not specified an end date for these promotions, it is anticipated that they will be available for a limited duration.

(Read more: Yamaha FZ range, Fascino and RayZR get offers ahead of Diwali)

New Mini Cooper John Cooper Works make global debut

Mini has unveiled the new John Cooper Works hatchback and convertible, featuring a tuned 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 230 bhp which makes it more powerful than the standard model. The sporty design includes blacked-out grilles, unique lamps, and upgraded interiors. The hatchback reaches 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

(Read more: New Mini Cooper JCW makes global debut with 230 bhp)

Aprilia Tuareg 457 spied

The upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 457 adventure tourer, inspired by the Tuareg 660, is poised for a launch at EICMA 2024. It may share components with the RS 457 and is anticipated to be manufactured in India, appealing to adventure motorcycle enthusiasts.

(Read more: Aprilia Tuareg 457 spied for the first time, to rival the KTM 390 Adventure)

TVS Raider 125 sales cross the 1 million mark

TVS Motor Company recently announced that the Raider 125 has crossed the 1 million sales mark. To celebrate this, the manufacturer launched the Raider iGO at ₹98,389 to celebrate over one million sales. This new variant features a 124.8 cc engine, Bluetooth, and 'Boost Mode' technology for enhanced performance, solidifying its success in the sports commuter segment since 2021.

(Read more: TVS Raider 125 sales cross the 1 million mark since launch)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: