Auto recap, Oct 23: Mahindra BE.05 spotted, Kia EV4 spied before debut

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, October 23.

2025 Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spied

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a slew of electric vehicles that will start rolling out in December 2024. The brand is set to introduce electric vehicles under the XUV and BE designations. The first electric vehicle bearing the BE name will be the BE.05. Mahindra categorizes this model as a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV), with its launch scheduled for October 2025. Recently, the electric SEV was observed on Indian roads, camouflaged for testing purposes.

Kia EV4 spied before its global debut

The Kia EV4 was initially showcased during the South Korean carmaker’s first annual EV Day event, last year in October. While it existed merely in concept form, spy shots of a test mule have emerged recently, suggesting that Kia will bring this electric sedan to the market. The Kia EV4 is expected to be unveiled near the end of 2024 in its full production guise, and upon release, it will join the existing EV3 and EV5 electric SUVs as part of the carmaker’s low-cost electric car lineup.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: Five key highlights of the newly launched motorbike

Bajaj Auto has recently launched its Pulsar N125, one of the newest and smallest motorbikes of the ‘N’ series. The Pulsar is a brand loved by most Indians and the same is evident from its sales figures. However, it is still to be determined if the new Pulsar the N125 will be loved and accepted the same way Indians did with its siblings. We've listed below five key highlights of the Pulsar N125.

