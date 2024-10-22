Auto recap, Oct 21: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 review, VW Virtus sells 50,000 units

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto Recap, Oct 21: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Review, Volkswagen Virtus Sells 50,000 Units

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 07:23 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, October 21.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 first ride review

The new Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes as the latest sports commuter in the Indian two-wheeler market's 125 cc segment, taking on rivals such as TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R. The new Pulsar N125 differs from the classic Pulsar 125 and the sportier Pulsar NS125. It is also the smallest Pulsar in the N Series but carves an identity of its own. HT Auto has reviewed the motorcycle and here is a detailed ride review of it.

Volkswagen Virtus breaches 50,000 sales mark in 28 months since launch

Volkswagen Virtus has completed 50,000 in domestic sales in the 28 months that it has been presented in the Indian car market. Launched in March of 2022 - a time when the pandemic was still prevalent, the Virtus has had to compete in a small space and in a market where SUVs have become the crowd puller. Virtus is still counted as one of the newer offerings in the premium sedan segment, a space that has shrunk considerably in recent times. The model counts cousin Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City as its rivals.

Toyota Rumion Festival Edition launched

In view of the ongoing festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Rumion Festive Edition. Available across all the trim levels, the limited edition version gets a special Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package at an additional cost of 20,608. Notably, the offer is applicable until October 31 2024, across all Toyota dealerships.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 07:23 AM IST
