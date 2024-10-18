Auto recap, Oct 17: Swift Blitz Edition launched, Pulsar N125 unveiled & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it a bit challenging to stay up to date. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, October 17.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift Blitz edition, offering an accessorized variant of the hatchback for its customers. The Swift Blitz Edition is available in both low and mid variants. This edition includes accessories valued between ₹39,500 and ₹49,848 at no additional cost.

Bajaj Auto will soon launch the most affordable new-gen Pulsar in the Indian market. It will be the Pulsar N125 and is expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh mark. It will be a sports commuter so it will be going against Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider.

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant achieves major milestone

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant has achieved a production milestone of one crore vehicles, becoming the fastest among Suzuki's global facilities. The plant, operational since 2006, manufactures multiple models and contributes significantly to Maruti's export capabilities.

