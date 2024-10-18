Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Oct 17: Swift Blitz Edition Launched, Pulsar N125 Unveiled & More

Auto recap, Oct 17: Swift Blitz Edition launched, Pulsar N125 unveiled & more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 has been unveiled and will be launched in India in a few days. It comes with an aggressive design, LED headlamps, an all-digital console, and 17-inch alloys. (Bajaj )

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it a bit challenging to stay up to date. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, October 17.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift Blitz edition, offering an accessorized variant of the hatchback for its customers. The Swift Blitz Edition is available in both low and mid variants. This edition includes accessories valued between 39,500 and 49,848 at no additional cost.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition launched with accessories worth 49,848)

Bajaj Pulsar N125 unveiled

Bajaj Auto will soon launch the most affordable new-gen Pulsar in the Indian market. It will be the Pulsar N125 and is expected to be priced around 1 lakh mark. It will be a sports commuter so it will be going against Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider.

(Read more: Bajaj Pulsar N125 sports commuter unveiled. Launch soon)

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 90 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,843 - 94,957
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Engine Icon149.5 cc Mileage Icon47.5 kmpl
₹ 1.11 - 1.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Engine Icon199 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant achieves major milestone

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant has achieved a production milestone of one crore vehicles, becoming the fastest among Suzuki's global facilities. The plant, operational since 2006, manufactures multiple models and contributes significantly to Maruti's export capabilities.

(Read more: A crore and beyond: Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant achieves major milestone)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Maruti Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki India Festive Offers Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Pulsar N125 Pulsar N125
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS