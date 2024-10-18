Auto recap, Oct 17: Swift Blitz Edition launched, Pulsar N125 unveiled & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it a bit challenging to stay up to date. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, October 17.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift Blitz edition, offering an accessorized variant of the hatchback for its customers. The Swift Blitz Edition is available in both low and mid variants. This edition includes accessories valued between ₹39,500 and ₹49,848 at no additional cost.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition launched with accessories worth ₹49,848)

Bajaj Auto will soon launch the most affordable new-gen Pulsar in the Indian market. It will be the Pulsar N125 and is expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh mark. It will be a sports commuter so it will be going against Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider.

(Read more: Bajaj Pulsar N125 sports commuter unveiled. Launch soon)

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant achieves major milestone

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant has achieved a production milestone of one crore vehicles, becoming the fastest among Suzuki's global facilities. The plant, operational since 2006, manufactures multiple models and contributes significantly to Maruti's export capabilities.

(Read more: A crore and beyond: Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant achieves major milestone)

Ferrari F80 hybrid hypercar breaks cover

The Ferrari F80, a successor to the LaFerrari has been unveiled. It features a hybrid V6 engine producing 900 bhp and with electric motors, the combined power output is rated for 1184 bhp. With a 0-100 km/h time of 2.15 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h, it’s Ferrari's most powerful road car yet, priced at $4 million.

(Read more: Ferrari F80 hybrid hypercar breaks cover with 1184 bhp, 350 kmph top speed)

2025 Jeep Meridian booking open

Jeep India is preparing to introduce the 2025 Meridian to the Indian market. Customers can now secure their bookings for the updated SUV by visiting Jeep's official website or authorized dealerships. The new model will feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 5-seater configuration, and connected car technology.

(Read more: 2025 Jeep Meridian bookings open, will come with ADAS and 5-seater option)

