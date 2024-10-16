Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, Oct 15: Tata Curvv & Nexon score 5-star BNCAP rating, MG ES5 debuts

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 06:48 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, October 15.

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV and Nexon score 5-star BNCAP rating

The newest members of the Tata Motor lineup, the Curvv and the Curvv EV have scored five-star safety ratings under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The Tata Curvv scored 29.5 out of 32 in adult protection and 43.66 out of 49 in child protection. Meanwhile, Tata Curvv EV scored 30.81 out of 32 in adult protection and 44.83 out of 49 points in child protection.

Also Read : Tata Curvv, Curvv EV score 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result

Alongside the Tata Curvv and the Curvv EV, the Tata Nexon was also tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The sub-compact SUV from the Indian vehicle maker also scored a five-star safety rating both in terms of adult protection and child protection. Tata Nexon scored 29.86 out of 32 in terms of adult protection. Meanwhile, it scored 44.95 out of 49 in terms of child protection.

Also Read : Tata Nexon scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test result

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron unveiled

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron has been unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The Sportback style essentially combines the practicality of an SUV with the aerodynamics of a coupe. The rear slope, according to Audi, resonates with the Audi TT coupe in terms of design.

Also Read : 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron unveiled. German carmaker's longest-range e-SUV showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2024

MG ZS EV successor ES5 unveiled

(Also read: MG ZS EV successor unveiled. Here's a list of changes it gets)

MG Motor India has been on a spree to enhance its presence in the electric passenger vehicle market. The company was amongst the first few OEMs in India to enter the EV market with the MG ZS EV. It currently offers three offerings in the e-passenger vehicle segment including the Comet EV and the recently launched MG Windsor EV. Now though, SAIC which holds 49 per cent of stakes in MG Motor India, has unveiled the successor the ZS EV in the form of the MG ES5 electric vehicle for the Chinese market.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 06:48 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Curvv Curvv Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV Nexon Tata Tata Nexon Tata Motors MG ES5 MG MG Motor MG ZS EV ZS EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility car safety vehicle safety Bharat NCAP BNCAP Audi Audi Q6 Sportback etron luxury car
